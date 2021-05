Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 17:38 Hits: 5

Refugee advocates have welcomed President Biden's decision to raise the U.S. refugee cap from 15,000 to 62,500 this year. Community-based resettlement efforts are expected to become more prominent.

(Image credit: James MacPherson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/06/993153650/new-era-in-resettlement-u-s-refugee-advocates-count-on-more-community-based-help