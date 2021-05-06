Joe Manchin And His Bipartisan Fairy Go Down In Flames On CNN

Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin still believes in the bipartisan fairy. He admitted on CNN that all the good work Joe Biden has done in his first 100 days was without Republican support. Still, Manchin has refused to entertain the idea of ending the filibuster to get much-needed relief to the American people, even as Mitch McConnell blew up the idea of bipartisanship completely this week. Chris Cuomo called Manchin out for clinging to the idea of bipartisanship when Republicans have no interest in acting like a political party. GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell just said, "100% of my focus is on standing up to this administration. What we have in the United States Senate is total unity from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country." After debating the merits of bipartisanship with CNN Chris Cuomo, the host said there's a chance you get none of Biden's future agenda passed, including any form of gun control. Manchin tried to fight back, "Let's see what we've done already. Look what we've done. 1.9 trillion dollars...(ARPA) Look what we did last year in an all bipartisan way. Look what we've done this year." Then Manchin f**ked himself and admitted the truth, finally. "We didn't do it in a bipartisan way, but we did it because it needed to be done with the pandemic that we had, " Manchin said. He continued, "We did 1.9 trillion..."

