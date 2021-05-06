DeSantis Gives Fox Exclusive On Voter Suppression Signing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a wildly contentious and unnecessary voting "rights" bill, but barred all media outlets except for Fox News from the signing ceremony. By kicking out all of Florida's media and turning a bill signing into a huge political event for Fox alone embodies how totally bankrupt and morally corrupted the Florida Republican Party is, all in an effort to appease one person. It also may be in violation of the state's Sunshine Laws. As with all Republican anti-voting measures percolating throughout the country, this bill makes it harder for US citizens in Florida to vote. As we reported earlier this week, Florida Republicans are becoming aware that their bill may hurt their own voters, notably military service people and the elderly. The Tampa Bay Times writes, "Elections supervisors warned last week that the bill makes it harder to request and return vote by mail ballots:

