Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is inching closer to succeeding Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) as conference chair in an ouster poised to erase some of the few remaining vestiges of opposition to former President Donald Trump's enduring power within the GOP caucus that has been buoyed by falsehood over a stolen election.

