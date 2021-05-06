Psaki Schools NBC Reporter For Asking: 'Does Ted Cruz Have A Point?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 12:34 Hits: 5

It really is supremely aggravating when the Beltway Press amplifies Republican bullsh*t, especially in Jen Psaki's briefing room. Today's Correspondent Cow Pie Award goes to Kristen Welker. She used her time to ask Psaki if Ted Cruz "had a point" when he tweeted that Facebook's continuing ban on Trump's account should worry all us regular, non-treasonous, non-ex-presidential candidates, non-conspiracy-theory-obsessed, non-sociopathically and criminally negligent folks that we, too, might be silenced. Really, Welker? Asking Psaki if Cruz has a point? Psaki schooled her, as she does anyone who brings this Trump-ass-kissing drivel into her briefing room. “Let me first say that this is an independent board’s decision, and we will not have any comment on the future of the former president’s social media platform. That is a decision that it sounds like the independent board punted back to Facebook to make in the next six months, as I know you all have reported," said Psaki. As in, Welker should know this, because her network has reported it.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/jen-psaki-kristen-welker