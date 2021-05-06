Fox News 'Disappears' Their 'Border Crisis' Hysteria

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:52 Hits: 6

The Biden Administration, faced with a high number of unaccompanied minors at the border... ...came up with a plan... ...implemented the plan... and reduced the number of children in border control custody for more than 72 hours to ZERO. Got to thank the men & women coordinating safe placement of unaccompanied minors arriving at our border. March 28 saw 4,078 children in CBP holding >72 hrs. Now? ZERO. Challenges remain, but this team is handling its business! @CBP @DHSgov @ICEgov @HHSGov @DeptofDefense @fema pic.twitter.com/sMOLf01wqN — Susan Rice (@AmbRice46) May 6, 2021 Unaccompanied minors are no longer being warehoused by border patrol because of the COMPETENCE of this administration.

