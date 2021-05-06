Mark Meadows Whines Live On Fox News After Facebook Extends Trump Ban

Articles

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday lashed out at Facebook after its oversight board upheld the decision to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform. Meadows made the statements to Fox News where he was appearing live when the decision to uphold the ban on Trump was announced. "It's a sad day for America," Meadows complained. "It's a sad day for Facebook because I can tell you a number of members of Congress are now looking at do they break up Facebook, do they make sure that they don't have a monopoly?" Meadows argued that there are "two different standards: one for Donald Trump and one for a number of other people that are on their sites and suggesting that more nefarious things than what the [former] president has been accused of." "So this is a sad day for America," he repeated. "But a sadder day for the Facebooks of the world who have actually enjoyed a very wild, wild west kind of regulatory environment. I can tell you that's going to change."

