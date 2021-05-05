The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hey, Washington Post -- Don't Host Insurrectionists Like Josh Hawley

Category: World Politics Hits: 15

Who the hell at the Washington Post fell for this clown show? I guess it sounded good on paper: the overly ambitious treason twerp Sen. Josh Hawley has a new book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech." They figured they'd get tech reporter Cat Zakrzewski to interview him, and since it's no secret he wants to run for president, they'd get some brownie points. I guess they think that hosting an insurrectionist will bolster their BothSides cred and inoculate them from the dreaded Liberal Bias charge. Joke's on them. No amount of pandering to this crowd will stop them from whining and claiming persecution; that's key to their identity — Laura Carroll (@mirandamuseum) May 4, 2021 Except they really didn't count on the utter pointlessness of trying to get a Republican diva to answer a straight question. Not only that, he's a shameless manipulator. "Don't try to censor, cancel, and silence me here," he ordered Zakrzewski. A stunned-looking Zakrzewski responded, "Senator, we're hosting you here." Which, of course, is the very opposite of censoring, canceling, or silencing him. But right there, he put the reporter on the defensive. He reminded her who's in charge.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/hey-washington-post-dont-host

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version