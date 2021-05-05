GOP 'Beast' Candidate John Cox 'Bearish' On Newsom Recall

Articles

Republican John Cox is nothing if not persistent. He's run for office five times in California and never won. Now he is vying to be the Republican replacement for Gavin Newsom -- if the state recalls Newsom, which they won't. Nevertheless, Cox persists. He kicked off his campaign in Sacramento on Tuesday with a Kodiak bear intended, I suppose, to be a metaphor for him as some sort of beast. Of course, the California state flag also has the now-extinct California grizzly bear on it, so it's more likely that the Kodiak bear was intended to be a substitute. Or a beast. Or something. The bear was supplied by Steve Martin's Working Wildlife (not THE Steve Martin, don't panic!). This animal factory has had lots of complaints in the past. Newsweek reported on them and other Hollywood animal factories in 2018: The disreputable Steve Martin's Working Wildlife regularly offloaded animals through a sleazy swapsheet—even offering free bears, wolves, a lion, and a leopard—and has also been cited by the USDA for locking chimpanzees and orangutans in "night housing" for up to 18 hours a day with no enrichment items, denying animals adequate space, and failing to provide them with necessary veterinary care, shelter from the elements, ventilation, clean cages, and proper food. It was 91 in Sacramento Tuesday and John Cox is subjecting a bear to this humiliation:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/john-cox-bear-newsom-recall