Creepy Protesters Try To Brainwash Santa Monica Kids Against Wearing Masks

At John Adams Middle School/Will Rogers Elementary in Santa Monica, anti-mask activists are protesting public safety guidelines requiring masks in school. Via Sam Braslow of the Beverly Hills Courier: And here is my thread on the most recent protest, which took place at a daycare in Santa Monica. I did not cover it in person, but spoke with administrators at the school. https://t.co/1dRFXdGmOG — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) May 4, 2021 At John Adams Middle School/Will Rogers Elementary in Santa Monica, where anti-mask activists are protesting public safety guidelines requiring masks in school. Multiple SMPD cruisers nearby.This is the third such protest in Los Angeles that I’ve documented. pic.twitter.com/qqozOF2zBd — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) May 3, 2021

