Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 20:01 Hits: 2

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, about the Biden administration's new plan to increase access to the coronavirus vaccines.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993605407/white-house-commits-hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars-to-increase-vaccine-access