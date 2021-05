Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 20:21 Hits: 6

After deadly blackouts gripped Texas in February, state lawmakers vowed to protect people from future power failures. But now, lawmakers are debating measures that critics say could do the opposite.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993605470/texas-lawmakers-debate-measures-to-protect-against-future-power-failures