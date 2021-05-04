Progressive Richard Cordray Appointed Student Loan Chief

Articles

Advocacy groups and progressives in Congress on Tuesday applauded the Biden administration's appointment of Richard Cordray to oversee federal student loans and financial aid, expressing hope that the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will encourage the White House to offer much-needed relief to the country's 45 million student borrowers. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced Monday that Cordray will serve as chief operating officer of Federal Student Aid, overseeing student loan servicing companies and the regulation of universities that receive federal student aid. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), an ally of Cordray who formed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), was among those who applauded the appointment. "I'm very glad he'll be protecting student borrowers and bringing much-needed accountability to the federal student loan program," Warren said of Cordray.

