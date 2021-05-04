White Trumper Gets Slap On Wrist After Voting As His Dead Mother

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 22:40 Hits: 6

While Trumpers whine about dead people voting and Republicans pass laws obviously intended to suppress votes of people of color and Democrats, it turns out the only known dead voter in Delaware County, Pennsylvania was Trumper Bartman, voting as his dead mother. According to The Washington Post, Bartman submitted voter registration forms for his deceased mother and his deceased mother-in-law last fall. Both were registered as Republicans. He requested and received an absentee ballot for his mother but did not request one from his mother-in-law. His fraudulent vote in his mother’s name was tallied on Election Day. The county district attorney said Bartman’s was the “only known case of a dead person voting in our county, conspiracy theories notwithstanding.” When the system caught the dead mother’s registration, Bartman signed a letter saying she was still alive. More from The Washington Post: Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of felony perjury and unlawful voting — and blamed his decision to cast the fraudulent ballot on consuming too many false claims about the election. “I was isolated last year in lockdown,” Bartman said, while apologizing to the judge for his crime, the Associated Press reported. “I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake.”

