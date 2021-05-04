The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

NOLA Republican Defends Slavery: 'Slaves Loved Their Masters!'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

The president of the Woman's Republican Club of New Orleans this week defended a lawmaker from her party who believes that schools should teach the "good" of slavery. In a post to Facebook on Sunday, Martha Huckabay -- a former delegate for Donald Trump -- lashed out at a CNN segment which criticized Louisiana state Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-LA), who said that children should learn "about everything dealing with slavery, the good, the bad, the ugly." Huckabay took issue with GOP state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty after she criticized Garofalo. "You are right Stephanie Hilferty 'none of us were around when slavery occurred,'" Huckabay wrote. "Slavery goes all they way back to biblical times, and if you've read your Bible, you would know that many of the slaves loved their masters, and their masters loved them, and took very good care of them, and their families."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/martha-huckabay-slavery

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version