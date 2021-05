Articles

Monday, 03 May 2021

The new ceiling for refugee admissions will be 62,500 — far above former President Donald Trump's cap of 15,000. Advocates had been concerned Biden was not moving fast enough on a campaign promise.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

