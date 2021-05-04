Seth Meyers Has Some Legal Advice For Rudy

Articles

Seth Meyers has two very important pieces of legal advice for Rudy Giuliani. First of all, you kinda ruin your whole "attorney-client privilege" thing if you blab all your communications to Laura Ingraham on Fox News while the cameras are running. "I'm no legal expert," said Meyers, but I'm pretty sure attorney-client privilege goes away when you read the documents on national television." Then Meyers spoke in Rudy's voice to the Fox News audience: "Okay! You're ALL my clients!" Meyers also attempted to "help" Rudy with the timeline of events, noting that the Justice Department tapped into Rudy's iCloud while Trump, Rudy's client, was the so-called president. Meyers wondered if Trump was actually trying to get Rudy arrested. MEYERS: Sorry, wait? So the Trump Justice Department run by William Barr searched your iCloud during your impeachment defense of Trump so it was Trump trying to arrest you this whole time? “You got to put him behind bars, otherwise he’s going to keep calling me and inviting me on this Hamilton walking tour he also says he has a new Abraham Lincoln walking tour, but I think he just wants to go to four different scores, even though they closed seven years ago. Rudy is bragging on the streets of New York about participating in a Hamilton documentary (not the musical). Nobody cares.

