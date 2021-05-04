The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oregon Lawmaker Who Opened State Capitol Doors To Insurrection Finally Charged

Video shows a Republican state lawmaker in Oregon opening a door to the State Capitol last year to let rioters in, but he was only recently charged with misdemeanor offenses despite his decision making way for a faceoff between demonstrators and police officers. Rep. Mike Nearman was caught on surveillance video in the incident on Dec. 21 and charged on Friday with second-degree trespassing and first-degree official misconduct, according to court documents multiple news outlets obtained. “He literally opened the door so rioters could enter the state capitol - and they charged him with misdemeanors,” civil rights and criminal defense attorney Rebecca Kavanagh tweeted late Sunday. And yet, prosecutors will charge Black and Brown people with serious felonies in a heartbeat if they're even present at the scene of a crime.” Or they will charge 100 people with conspiracy to commit murder or distribute drugs or gun offenses, based on alleged membership in a gang, based on little more then where they live or their friendships. — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) May 3, 2021

