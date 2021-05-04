Maddow: FL GOP May Have Cut Ballot Access To Their Own Voters

Articles

The on-screen graphic during The Rachel Maddow show Monday night says it all: "Oops." Florida Republican legislators were in a huge rush to cut off vote by mail and early voting so that THOSE voters (Democrats) wouldn't have access to the ballot. NOW they're worried they may have gone so far with their blatant voter suppression, that some, or perhaps many, of their own voters, Republicans, may have gotten caught in their trap. Of course the elderly appreciate absentee voting and vote by mail. So do people who travel frequently. So do those serving in the military. These folks are frequently Republicans. Amy Gardner in The Washington Post reports that there is "a long and fruitful relationship between the GOP and absentee voting." Republican campaigns invested millions of dollars encouraging their supporters to cast ballots by mail. State legislators passed laws making it easier. Over the ensuing decades, GOP voters in Florida became so comfortable with casting ballots by mail that in 2020, nearly 35 percent of those who turned out did so, according to state data compiled by University of Florida political science professor Daniel A. Smith.

