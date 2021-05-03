Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 May 2021

Two Republicans, Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey, were the top vote getters in the jungle primary in Texas’s 6th congressional district on Saturday. They will compete in a runoff later this year, precluding a Democratic win in what was expected to be the most competitive House special election this year. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew digs into why Democrats underperformed in the special election.

They also address concerns that the 2020 Census resulted in an undercount of Latinos. Florida, Texas and Arizona picked up fewer congressional seats than originally expected.

And they discuss a recent FiveThirtyEight article that contextualizes the ways that U.S. political institutions, including the Senate, the House and state legislatures, benefit Republicans in both intended and unintended ways.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-why-democrats-got-shut-out-of-a-special-election-in-texas/