Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 21:57 Hits: 9

The Biden administration on Monday announced that it will raise the refugee cap to 62,500 this fiscal year, following backlash the President faced last month for keeping the historically low Trump-era refugee cap of 15,000 intact.

