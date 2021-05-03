Andrew Giuliani Seems Super Nervous

Articles

Let's just use super-lawyer Lawrence Tribe's tweets as a brief review of what's going on with Rudy Giuliani right now: Did Russia pay Rudy illegally as an unregistered foreign agent to lobby Trump to fire US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, a thorn in Putin’s side? The electronic devices seized by FBI on April 28 from Rudy’s apartment with AG Garland’s approval may contain the answer. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 28, 2021 P. Manafort and K. Kilimnik are linked at the hip in stealing the White House for Trump back in 2016. The warrant for Giuliani’s evidence of Putin’s bribe to get him to press Trump to fire Putin enemy M. Yovanovitch could help unravel the whole treasonous scheme. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 28, 2021

