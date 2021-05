Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 May 2021 15:32 Hits: 5

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) did a Fox News interview Sunday where he struggled to identify which specific parts of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans he objects to, encapsulating the greater Republican difficulty in campaigning against the legislation.

