Pardoned Traitor Flynn 'Forgets' Pledge Of Allegiance

Published on Monday, 03 May 2021

Well, this is revealing. Michael Flynn attended (for money, betcha) a pro-Trump/Lin Wood rally and FORGOT the words to the Pledge of Allegiance. Michael Flynn this afternoon was called up to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Lin Wood’s rally AND HE FORGOT THE WORDS!!! What kind of “Patriot” General doesn’t know the Pledge! pic.twitter.com/1jNQFxdsL8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 2, 2021 Flynn is the General that Obama WARNED Trump not to hire because he was a danger to national security. Trump hired him anyway as National Security Advisor. Flynn texted Russia-related business dealings during Trump's inauguration. And he was fired by Trump after 23 days on the job. Flynn lied to the FBI about his Russia dealings, pled guilty, withdrew his guilty plea, and was pardoned by Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

