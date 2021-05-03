Gaetz And Greene’s Bobbing For RINOs World Tour!

Articles

This is the oddest coupling of the year (so far): Gaetz, Greene plan national tour to call out RINOsMatt Gaetz is going on tour. With Marjorie Taylor Greene. Rocked by a steady stream of leaks about a federal investigation into alleged sex crimes, the Florida congressman is planning to take his case on the road by holding rallies across the nation with Greene, another lightning rod member of Congress. As you may recall, The Daily Beast reported that Gaetz’ wingman and noted pimp (ALLGED!) Joel Greenberg, who (ALLEGEDLY!) procured women —and in at least one instance, a girl— whom the congressman (ALLEGEDLY) paid for sex, wrote a letter/confession in which he detailed the many, Many, MANY sex crimes (ALLEGED!) committed by the two men, as part of his failed attempt to buy a pardon from Lord Damp Nut with the help of Roger Stone, you know the pardoned felon with the Nixon tramp stamp across his back. (Retail value of a pardon: $250K Ameros, in case you are wondering.) Greenberg says that he confronted the girl, who “apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people.” In other words the pimp blamed the woman for entrapping the johns (himself and Gaetz), and ain’t that convenient.

