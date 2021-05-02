GOP Will Hold On To Late Rep&#8217;s Seat With Two Republicans Headed For Runoff

Category: World Politics Hits: 11
Republicans Susan Wright and state Rep. Jake Ellzey have advanced to a runoff in Texas' 6th Congressional District special election to replace the late Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), following his death earlier this year from COVID-19. CNN and the Texas Tribune projected Susan Wright, the widow of the late lawmaker, and Ellzey's advancement to the runoff in the special election.
