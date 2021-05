Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 May 2021 12:00 Hits: 1

The Biden administration is trying to convince as many adults as possible to get vaccinated, while the president himself is making a pitch for his big economic plan.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/02/992846124/politics-chat-vaccine-rollout-measure-focus-on-changing-hesitant-peoples-minds