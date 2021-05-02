Was Giuliani Paid To Make Sure Trump Fired Amb. Yovanovitch?

Articles

The federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani seems to center on whether he engaged in an illegal quid pro quo with corrupt Ukrainians who wanted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch fired. And that’s not the only suspicious “quid” or “quo” that’s part of the public record. Giuliani took advantage of his position as Donald Trump’s personal attorney to market himself to various corrupt Ukrainian politicians and oligarchs, Maddow explained, and as someone who had Trump’s ear and could thus deliver U.S. government action. One of the things Giuliani’s Ukrainian pals wanted was to get the corruption-fighting Yovanovitch out of their way. Lo and behold, Trump did exactly that. The big legal question, Maddow said, is whether Giuliani “was essentially selling” Yovanovitch’s sacking in return for some kind of payment. She pointed out that there was “sort of a menu” of possible ways to pay. They could hire or direct money to him and his associates as consultants or they could also "in effect pay by delivering to Giuliani anti-Joe Biden political ammunition from Ukraine to benefit the Trump re-election campaign." "It is a violation of federal law to lobby the United States government on behalf of foreign officials without registering with the Justice Department, and Mr. Giuliani never did so," The New York Times reported. As Maddow suggested, a Yovanovitch or other quid pro quo could be viewed as payment.

