Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021

In a forthcoming memoir, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reflects on losing her bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, describing it as “painful.” Warren reflects on her loss in the memoir “Persist,” according to a copy obtained by The Washington...

