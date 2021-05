Articles

We’ve known for a while that U.S. federal antiterrorism law has a large gap: While it has a panoply of penalties attached to the international form of terrorism, domestic terrorism is not a federal crime. Now the Biden administration is considering resolving the matter by having Congress fill the gap—but there are ample and important questions about whether it should even try.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/biden-doj-white-nationalism-terrorism