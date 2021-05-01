Newsmax Apologizes For &#8216;Harm&#8217; Its False Reporting Caused Top Dominion Voting Systems Employee

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
After spending months amplifying former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, Newsmax finally issued a statement on Friday that acknowledged there was “no evidence” to support claims promoted on its air that Dominion Voting Systems and one of its top employees, Eric Coomer, manipulated 2020 election results.
