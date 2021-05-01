Newsmax Apologizes For &#8216;Harm&#8217; Its False Reporting Caused Top Dominion Voting Systems Employee

Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021

After spending months amplifying former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, Newsmax finally issued a statement on Friday that acknowledged there was “no evidence” to support claims promoted on its air that Dominion Voting Systems and one of its top employees,

Eric Coomer

, manipulated 2020 election results.

