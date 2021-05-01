The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Newsmax Apologizes For &#8216;Harm&#8217; Its False Reporting Caused Top Dominion Voting Systems Employee

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

on August 8, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

After spending months amplifying former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, Newsmax finally issued a statement on Friday that acknowledged there was “no evidence” to support claims promoted on its air that Dominion Voting Systems and one of its top employees, Eric Coomer, manipulated 2020 election results.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/ufd3nYfiMJQ/newsmax-apologizes-for-harm-its-false-reporting-caused-top-dominion-voting-systems-employee

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version