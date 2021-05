Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), a key swing vote in a push to make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state, said Friday he does not support a bill supported by a vast majority of his Democratic colleagues to approve DC statehood.

