Tucker Carlson Loves Racially Smearing Joy Reid As ‘Race Lady’

Carlson has been on a crusade of deliberately targeting journalists for threats and worse by demonizing them on his show. He also holds a long-standing racial resentment toward Reid. But lately, he has cranked up the racial attacks on her. Fox’s White Nationalist star seems to have been so pleased with his latest racist Reid insult that he can’t stop repeating it, as a Media Matters roundup shows. On April 28, 2021, Carlson introduced a clip of Reid by saying, “Well, Joy-Ann Reid, the race lady over at MSNBC, took a quick break from haranguing whitey yesterday to reveal something deeply personal about herself on television.” The clip showed Reid exulting over being fully vaccinated. But she committed the Tucker Carlson sin of wearing a mask while jogging outside. That's almost as bad as being a Black Lives Matter supporter. But the possibly even bigger sin was Reid taking a veiled dig at Carlson, who has told viewers to report parents to police if their kids wear masks outside and to harass anyone else who dares to do so.

