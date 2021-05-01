Oregon State Rep Faces Criminal Charges For Inviting Rioters Into Capitol

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 May 2021 14:20 Hits: 8

It's not just the Republicans in Washington helping rioters. This one actually opened the door, beckoning them to come inside and riot to their heart's content before state troopers rushed to push the protesters back outside. Mike Nearman of District 23 in Independence was stripped of his legislative duties and fined for property damage back in January but now faces actual criminal charges as well. Source: Oregon Public Broadcasting State Rep Mike Nearman, the Polk County Republican who allowed far-right demonstrators to breach the state Capitol in December, now faces criminal charges. According to court records, Nearman has been charged with first-degree official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor, and second degree criminal trespass, a class C misdemeanor. The decision to charge Nearman follows a monthslong investigation by state police that began Dec. 21. As lawmakers met in a special legislative session to take up COVID-19 relief that day, surveillance footage showed Nearman exiting the locked Capitol building into a throng of protesters who were trying to get inside the statehouse. In doing so, he appeared to purposefully grant entrance to far right groups demanding an end to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/oregon-nearman-riot-charges