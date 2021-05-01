Father Opposing Anti-Trans Bill Arrested For Going 30 Seconds Over Speaking Time

Articles

Chris Attig, a parent who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested while testifying against an exclusionary, discriminatory anti-trans bill at the Arkansas statehouse on March 9. The bill, as previously covered at Daily Kos, would bar physicians from providing gender-affirming medical care to transgender and nonbinary youth. House Bill 1570, misleadingly called the “Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act” would bar access to a wide range of gender-affirming treatments, including puberty blockers and hormonal therapy. As we know, this health care can literally be lifesaving for transgender folks of all ages, including youth.

