Kansas Rep Arrested For Kneeing Boy In Crotch While Teaching

It takes a lot to render me speechless, but I am floored by this atrocious abuse Kansas State Rep. Mark Samsel inflicted upon high school students to whom he was assigned as substitute teacher. Here are some of the things he saw fit to terrorize them with, as a member of the "Religious Right." He described "a sophomore who’s tried killing himself three times,” insisting it was because “he has two parents and they’re both females.” He continued, because it's all about him and his feelings, "He’s a foster kid. His alternatives in life were having no parents or foster care parents who are gay. How do you think I’m going to feel if he commits suicide? Awful." "[M]ake babies. Who likes making babies? That feels good, doesn’t it? Procreate. ... You haven’t masturbated? Don’t answer that question....God already knows." Thank Samsel's Almighty God the students recorded him. The student he assaulted was subjected to prolonged bullying. According to the Kansas City Star's reporting:

