Watch The New Episode Of The Josh Marshall Podcast: Rudy Got Raided

A new bonus episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! Today, Josh and Kate discuss the FBI raids on Rudy Giuliani's properties and recap the events that brought us to this stunning development. Watch below and email us your questions for next week’s episode: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. : You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
