Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 17:30 Hits: 8

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in an interview published Friday that he supports measures to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, as well as lowering the Medicare eligibility age and creating a public health...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/551194-schumer-backs-sanders-push-on-drug-prices-lowering-medicare-age