Attacks Causing 'Havana Syndrome' Happen On U.S. Soil

Federal agencies are investigating two cases of "Havana Syndrome" that have hit U.S. officials on American soil. One such attack took place in November 2020, and the other in November 2019. Both occurred, alarmingly, in or near Washington, D.C. CNN Reporter Katie Bo Williams refreshes our memories on what constitutes this debilitating illness. "This all dates back to late 2016, early 2017 when we had diplomatic and intelligence personnel in Cuba and later in Moscow and other places around the globe reporting this weird constellation of symptoms. They were getting headaches, they were getting nausea, they were dizzy. Some of them were later diagnosed with traumatic brain injury," she explained. The cause and method of attack remains a mystery, though supposition is that it's "some kind of directed energy attack by foreign adversary." John Berman asked her to focus on the events in Washington, D.C., and Williams explained that in the November 2020 case, a National Security Council official developed the same "constellation of symptoms while on white house grounds last year." A GQ article linked to in the CNN piece describes the November 2019 incident, in which a White House staffer was afflicted while walking her dog in Northern Virginia.

