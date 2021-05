Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 18:48 Hits: 14

The travel ban is being imposed due to "extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India," the White House says.

(Image credit: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/04/30/992511531/u-s-will-impose-new-ban-on-travel-from-india-as-coronavirus-rages