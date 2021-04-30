FBI Warned Rudy And RonJohn They Were Targeted For Russian Disiniformation

Articles

According to the Washington Post, in late 2019, the FBI told Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Ron Johnson, The Senate's Stupidest Man™ , that they were targets of a Russian influence operation meant to damage Joe Biden. The warning was part of an extensive effort by the bureau to alert members of Congress and at least one conservative media outlet, One America News, that they faced a risk of being used to further Russia’s attempt to influence the election’s outcome, said several current and former U.S. officials. All spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter remains highly sensitive. Shortly after the warning, Rudy went ahead with his planned trip to Ukraine, where he met with a Ukrainian lawmaker feds had identified as “an active Russian agent.” The feds say those involved were acting as Russian proxies to smear Biden and derail his candidacy -- and to undermine U.S. support for Ukraine. RonJohn says the warning was no big deal (it was) and told the Post, `“Because there was no substance to the briefing, and because it followed the production and leaking of a false intelligence product by Democrat leaders, I suspected that the briefing was being given to be used at some future date for the purpose that it is now being used: to offer the biased media an opportunity to falsely accuse me of being a tool of Russia despite warnings.”

