Capitol Rioter Who Shared Videos Of 'Proudest Day' Arrested

One constant with these MAGA creeps that rioted at the Capitol on January 6th is their complete certainty that they were doing nothing wrong, and with that their complete dissociation from reality. This one couldn't believe it when the FBI, the ATF, and local police raided his home back in February, and afterwards still thought he'd never be arrested, or as he said at the time, “We didn’t do anything other than just being there." The 140 injured police officers and five dead suggest otherwise. Source: Raw Story Sean David Watson thought he'd make a splash with co-workers by showing off cellphone videos from his participation in the January 6 Capitol riot. It turned out to be a bad day at the office, however: One of them tipped off the FBI. Watson, of Alpine TX, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI with the help of that evidence. In its criminal complaint, the agents also quoted another witness as having heard Watson displaying his videography with the boast "I fucked shit up." When the FBI same back in February to gather evidence, Watson was in disbelief.

