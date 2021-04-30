NEW VIDEO: Other Countries Shocked By US Healthcare System

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 15:10 Hits: 10

"I couldn't have survived if I was in America." That's what one woman concluded in a video published Wednesday by the New York Times' opinion section, after recounting the weeks she spent in the hospital as a child being treated for a brain virus. She was just one of several people from around the world who participated in the Times project. Throughout the video, residents of Canada, Finland, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom respond to the high costs of healthcare in the for-profit U.S. system. The United States is the only industrialized country in the world without universal health coverage. While the stars of the Times video were shocked and outraged upon learning how much care costs in the so-called "land of the free," progressives in the U.S. responded with calls for Medicare for All. We need Medicare for All. https://t.co/BtTN9cdGuw — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 28, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/new-video-other-countries-shocked-us