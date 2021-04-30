The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: Michael Cohen Predicts Rudy Will Flip On Trump, And Other News

Look at that smile on Michael Cohen's face! "What I told him was that Donald Trump doesn't care about anyone or anything, that he will be the next one to be thrown under the bus," says Michael Cohen of Rudy Giuliani."We have no idea how expansive that this investigation is going to [be]... because Rudy's an idiot." pic.twitter.com/nzWNguf9t1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 29, 2021 “Rudy has no interest in going to prison and spending the golden years of his life behind bars. That I’m certain of.” Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen predicted that one of the men who succeeded him, Rudy Giuliani, will eventually flip on Trump. https://t.co/ay7DL2vh8N — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 30, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/friday-news-dump-michael-cohen-predicts

