The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kevin McCarthy Still Thinks Biden Wants To Ban Burgers

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

In case you missed it, right wingers, along with their Fox News propagandists, seethed for three days over “news” that President Joe Biden planned to force everyone to drastically reduce their consumption of red meat. Except it's not true. On Monday, Fox got around to airing a 25-second, half-a**sed walkback. You could have blinked and missed it. But that’s no excuse for a congressman, much less the House minority leader, not to fact check the story in the first place. On Wednesday night, Aaron Rupar caught McCarthy on the Hannity show, after Biden’s joint address to Congress, whining that he “wants control of your life. He’s gonna control how much meat you can eat. Can you imagine that?” If you think loyal GOP foot soldier Sean Hannity corrected the falsehood, think again. Hannity let it go unchallenged and changed the subject to join his colleagues in complaining about face masks at Biden’s address.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/kevin-mccarthy-still-thinks-biden-wants

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version