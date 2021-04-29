The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Largest Aid Package in US History Caps First Weeks of Biden Presidency

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

U.S. President Joe Biden took office three months ago working with a Congress narrowly controlled by Democrats. While Biden faced twin economic and public health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Capitol Hill was consumed by the second impeachment trial of his predecessor, Donald Trump. VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson looks at the new president’s dealings with lawmakers during his first 100 days.

Producer: Katherine Gypson. 

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/largest-aid-package-us-history-caps-first-weeks-biden-presidency-4673041

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version