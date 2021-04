Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 01:08 Hits: 0

Rudy Giuliani gave his first interview on Thursday following the FBI searches of his home and office, telling Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the DOJ had "spied on me."

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/wlwpuMG2Lk4/rudy-accuses-federal-prosecutors-of-spying-in-new-tucker-carlson-meltdown-interview