SCOTUS To Consider NRA-Backed Gun Case? Unpack The Court

Capping off a month that has already featured more than 40 mass shootings across the United States, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a National Rifle Association-backed challenge to a New York state gun control law—triggering new calls for Democrats to urgently "expand the court." Slate staff writer Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law, pointed out in a series of tweets Monday that "this case is likely to pave the way to the Supreme Court declaring a constitutional right to concealed public carry, overriding many state and local restrictions on the ability to bear concealed arms in public."

