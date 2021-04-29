Capitol Rioter Foiled By His Own Facebook Post

Articles

Grover is now the eighth Coloradan charged with his role in the January 6th riot at the Capitol. He faces four charges: knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct, violent entry to Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. According to the affidavit, the FBI went to his door in February but he declined to speak with them Source: Denver Post Another Colorado man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges after authorities say he participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Multiple videos and photos show that Logan Grover, of Erie, took part in the insurrection, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday and unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Grover also posted on Facebook about planning to participate in the gathering, according to the complaint, and two tipsters relayed that information to the FBI. “If you accept the reality that the election was stolen, than (sic) you cannot accept Biden as the new president — & neither can I,” Grover wrote in the Facebook post, according to a screenshot included in the criminal complaint. “Which is why I flew to DC yesterday. I fought for this nation.”

