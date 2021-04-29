Photoshop Of Ernst's 'Liberal Fantasy Island' Goes Viral

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021

Joni Ernst and her Senate staff thought it would be a great idea to portray the Democrat's "agenda" -- some of which she obviously made up -- as a "Liberal Fantasy Island" complete with a placard to illustrate her speech. Bad idea, Joni. The agenda items she listed as "liberal fantasies" were • Defunding Police • Abolishing Ice • Green New Deal • Supreme Court Packing • D.C. Statehood Don't threaten me with a good time, Senator! But the win of the day came from a talented photoshopper, Keaton Patti, who altered Joni's placard to include "banning lasagna" and "sex blimps." wtf even are some of these??????? pic.twitter.com/cRpp1qFkXR — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) April 28, 2021 Several tweeters thought this was the real thing, and I can't blame them given the lack of cogent thinking on the Right. Wait is this a real thing or a joke I cannot even tell anymore these days

